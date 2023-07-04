Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Barbie

      Barbie movie banned in Vietnam

      That's one less market for the Barbie Oppenheimer war.

      Due to what the Vietnamese authorities consider to be a China-friendly map that did not illustrate the correct borders, Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is now banned in the country. The so-called nine-point line is reportedly drawn on the map shown in the film, representing a boundary where China is allowed ownership of around 90% of the South China Sea. This includes parts normally claimed by Vietnam as well as other countries.

      This is not the first time Vietnam has put a stop to a movie based on the nine-dot line, a fate that also befell Uncharted the other year.

      Barbie

