Barbie movie banned in Vietnam

Due to what the Vietnamese authorities consider to be a China-friendly map that did not illustrate the correct borders, Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is now banned in the country. The so-called nine-point line is reportedly drawn on the map shown in the film, representing a boundary where China is allowed ownership of around 90% of the South China Sea. This includes parts normally claimed by Vietnam as well as other countries.

This is not the first time Vietnam has put a stop to a movie based on the nine-dot line, a fate that also befell Uncharted the other year.