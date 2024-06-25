Barbie Mini BarbieLand will get a Mojo Dojo Casa House

HQ

It has nearly been a year since the Barbie movie graced our screens, and you can be sure Mattel is still looking to make some good money from toy tie-ins with the film. As reported by People, the Barbie Mini BarbieLand collection (which you can view here) is getting a new addition.

Right now, you can purchase the Barbie Dream House from the collection, but plans are in place to bring Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House to it as well. It's a much smaller version of the house from the film, but it's still packed with detail.

There's the classic saloon doors, a TV with horses on it, and leather deck chairs outside. It otherwise seems like the usual Barbie Dream House, but with that Ken makeover from the movie.

