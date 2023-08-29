Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Barbie

Barbie is Warner Bros' most successful film ever

It's almost the biggest film of the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There's no stopping the pink phenomenon Barbie. The success story knows no bounds and the film is not only well on its way to becoming the biggest of the year but has also managed to rank as Warner Bros' most successful ever. The last obstacle to the top, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, was passed this weekend and Greta Gerwig's film has now managed to record an incredible $1.34 billion at the box office.

Great fun for everyone involved, of course, and also worth mentioning is Oppenheimer, who also continues to work hard. Nolan's bombastic film is approaching $800 million in ticket sales, which is remarkable for this type of drama. Now the premiere in China awaits, which in turn will generate even more money for Nolan and Oppenheimer.

Barbie

Thanks, Variety.

Related texts



Loading next content