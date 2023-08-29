Barbie is Warner Bros' most successful film ever

HQ

There's no stopping the pink phenomenon Barbie. The success story knows no bounds and the film is not only well on its way to becoming the biggest of the year but has also managed to rank as Warner Bros' most successful ever. The last obstacle to the top, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, was passed this weekend and Greta Gerwig's film has now managed to record an incredible $1.34 billion at the box office.

Great fun for everyone involved, of course, and also worth mentioning is Oppenheimer, who also continues to work hard. Nolan's bombastic film is approaching $800 million in ticket sales, which is remarkable for this type of drama. Now the premiere in China awaits, which in turn will generate even more money for Nolan and Oppenheimer.

