Barbie is now the biggest film of the year

Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are crushing it and have now pulverised the previous record held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Barbie is now officially the biggest release of the year and has managed to gross an impressive $1.38 billion globally. Almost half of this revenue has been domestic, and in July alone, the film was the undisputed leader at the box office for four consecutive weeks.

But it doesn't stop there. Barbie also boasts the distinction of being the most successful film ever directed by a woman. As well as being the 15th highest grossing film in history, in addition to becoming Warner Bros. biggest film ever. A record that was previously held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. An absolutely fantastic and unexpected success story, not least for Mattel, which is now groping around in the toy box for the next success.

What do you think will be the next big success from Mattel, and how long will we have to wait before Barbie 2 is announced?

