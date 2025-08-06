Barbie is bringing equestrian adventure Horse Trails to PC and consoles this October

Outright Games has yet another family-friendly video game set to launch this autumn. Following on from the recent announcements of NBA Bounce, Gabby's Dollhouse, and Chicken Run, the next game from the publisher will see it teaming up with Mattel all for a new and sparkly adventure starring Barbie.

Known as Barbie Horse Trails, this game is pretty much what it sounds like, as it's a single-player open-world adventure where the aim is to step into the shoes of a Barbie to explore the wider Canterbury Trails Park all on horseback, all developed by PHL Collective.

The game will feature two playable options, either Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts or Barbie "Malibu" Roberts, and the two options will ride upon a pony known as Lucky, which can be controlled and guided through the world to find and complete nature-inspired quests and discover long hidden treasures.

The idea will see the Barbies being Junior Rangers-in-Training at the Park Rangers division led by Ken's aunt Lady Carson. Throughout the adventure that will take the Barbies around the various biomes, to learn about the ecosystem and the environment, we can also expect to come across various familiar faces like Ken, Teresa, Nikki, and Daisy. Adding to this is having the option to bond with the horse Lucky through horse care activities, expressing your style via outfit customisation, solving mysteries alongside Dr. Potts, and also using the in-game capture to document your journey.

With all of this planned, the aim is to launch Barbie Horse Trails on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 1 all on October 10. Check out a few images of the game below.