Barbie has gotten a second teaser trailer

Toy manufacturing giant Mattel and Warner Bros. have released a second teaser trailer for their upcoming Barbie movie, giving fans a glimpse into the life of the iconic doll. The new trailer gives us a proper introduction to Ken, Barbie's longtime love interest, played by Ryan Gosling. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Fans of the doll are excited to see Barbie on the big screen, and it is already expected to be a huge box office success, and could potentially kickstart a new era for the beloved doll. The Barbie movie has been in development for several years and is set to hit theaters on July 21.

