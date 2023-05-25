Barbie goes to real world jail in new trailer

HQ

We've already seen quite a bit of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, and these scenes might have given some of you the impression that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be spending most of their time in a very pink and happy world. That's not the case.

Today's Barbie trailer shows how the titular character goes from being an extremely happy and cheerful camper to suddenly having an existential crisis. This leads her to a The Matrix moment where she has to choose between knowing what's really going on or continue her blissful life in the doll world. Well, after some back and forth, she goes to the real world - aka ours. Let's just say life isn't as plastic or fantastic here...