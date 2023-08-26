Barbie expands to IMAX, biggest film of the year gets bigger

HQ

The success continues and there is no longer any doubt that Barbie is by far the biggest and most successful film of the year. A title it snatched from the previous title holder, the children's film The Super Mario Bros. Movie and of course Warner Bros. is not slow to capitalise on the situation, in all possible and impossible ways.

So, now there will be a few extra weeks in cinemas for Barbie, but in a bigger format. Yep, from the 22nd of September, the biggest film of the year will start playing on the biggest screens, in IMAX. This will mainly be in the US and unfortunately not many international markets will get the treatment, which is a bit sad for the film's fans.

Gerwig herself commented on the news to Entertainment Weekly and said that the team has loaded the new screenings with fresh material and scenes.

"We made Barbie for the big screen, so it's a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all," the director added. "And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we're excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew's incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy."

Would you like to see Barbie in IMAX?