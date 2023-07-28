Barbie crosses half a billion dollars at the global box office

HQ

Barbie is continuing to find success at the box office. The hit film has now surpassed the half a billion dollar mark globally, less than a week after its premiere. As Deadline reports, Barbie has raked in $528.6 million around the world, with almost $300 million of that coming from the international (i.e. not the US) market.

This success means that Barbie is already the sixth highest-grossing film of 2023, and it is also hunting down Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Fast X, which currently hold the fifth and fourth spots, respectively.

Analysts seem to be predicting that Barbie will have a big second weekend at the box office as well, especially considering there are no major blockbusters debuting this weekend, meaning we can probably expect another big jump over the coming days.

As for Oppenheimer, the film has progressed to $265 million globally, just shy of half of what Barbie has raked in, and getting ever closer to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which now totals $378 million globally.