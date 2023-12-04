Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Barbie can be streamed on Max starting next week

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling and crew's record-breaking movie will finally join the streaming service.

We're closing in on three months since the record-breaking Barbie became available digitally, but many prefer to wait for movies to join a streaming service before watching them at home. That makes tonight's news pretty big.

Warner Bros. has given us a trailer revealing that Barbie will come to the streaming service Max on the 15th of December, which means we'll be able to watch it on what used to be called HBO Max starting Friday next week. This version will include American sign language, so even more people will be able to enjoy this fun and surprisingly thought-provoking movie.

Barbie

