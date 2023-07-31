Barbie and Oppenheimer keep up their staggering box office success

HQ

Barbenheimer continues to be the cinematic event sweeping the world, as even with some predicting that both movies would fall in box office revenue by 50-60%, they've each had a drop of 42.3% (Barbie) and 44% (Oppenheimer) in their domestic revenue.

Over the weekend, Oppenheimer passed the $400 million mark at the global box office, while Barbie is chasing the billion-dollar dream, currently sitting at $775 million. With statistics like these, it's clear that the event has been an incredible success for both films, which have enjoyed strong critical praise as well as plenty of moviegoers flocking to see them.

In other box office news, Elemental continues its incredible comeback. After enduring the worst Pixar opening in history, the animated feature is nearing the $400 million mark itself, edging closer to making a profit.