Barbenheimer made for massive collective opening weekend at the box office, but Barbie battered Oppenheimer

The Barbenheimer opening weekend has come and now gone. Arguably the movie event of the year, the two truly different films opened on the same day and have generated a huge amount of interest from moviegoers around the world. The pair ultimately pulled in just over $500 million globally, meaning while neither has been as strong as that of The Super Mario Bros. massive $574 million opening weekend, the pair's collective effort is very close.

Barbie was the winner of the weekend, pulling in $337 million around the world, easily recouping its production budget of approximately $145 million. The movie generally speaking had a very balanced spread as well, with the revenue generated split 46-54% between domestic and international markets.

As for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest epic also had a huge opening weekend and essentially recouped its production cost. It's said that the film cost around $180 million to make (minus marketing fees) and it has already netted $174 million globally, thus almost breaking even. The spread for Oppenheimer was also 46-54% domestic-international.

In total, Barbenheimer pulled in $511 million globally, thus making this weekend one of the biggest in the global box office this year.

In terms of where both films already sit in the 2023 global charts, Oppenheimer is in 16th, just above Scream VI, whereas Barbie is in 11th, and ahead of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (with that movie now surpassing the $335 million global mark in total).

Did you catch either Barbie or Oppenheimer this past weekend?