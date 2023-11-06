Barbenheimer is becoming a reality

HQ

Nothing could beat the combined power of Barbie and Oppenheimer when they both went back-to-back in cinemas a few months ago and cleaned house. The phenomenon was nicknamed Barbenheimer and now it seems that a film will actually be produced based on it, by none other than Charles Band. The king of the B-movie, who when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the producer had this to say:

"It's also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie's vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer. You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humor."

So if you're in the mood for D-cups and atomic bombs, as the film's tagline promises, and are well aware of the level of nonsense that Charles Band normally produces, this might be worth watching.

Are you hungry for Barbenheimer?