Barbara Streisand seems unlikely to return as Roz Focker in Meet the Parents 4

Recently, it was affirmed that a fourth Meet the Parents film is on the way and that stars like Owen Wilson will return for it. But can or should we expect the entire cast to be back for this comedy sequel? It looks unlikely, at least when talking about Roz Focker, played by Barabara Streisand.

Speaking with Variety recently, Streisand noted that she would only appear in the film if she was paid what she deserves, as she claims she was not paid equally on the former projects. In full, Streisand explains:

"Oh my God. They'd have to pay me a lot of money because I didn't get paid what the other people got paid and so I'm pissed off. I was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer at the time, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet."

This does suggest that the film will feature Ben Stiller once more as Greg Focker but without any appearances from his sexually-free mother. At least Robert De Niro will be back as the controlling Jack Byrnes.