Barack Obama loves Top Gun: Maverick just as much as everyone else

While it seems like pretty much everyone on this planet fell in love with the new Top Gun movie, Maverick, one could assume that people with more hands-on experience on the planning of top-secret operations would have opinions. But it seems like this might not be the case after all.

During the Christmas holidays, the former president Barack Obama tweeted a list of his favorite movies from 2022, with Tom Cruise's latest adventure grabbing one of the spots. Other movies the ex-POTUS really liked was The Woman King, The Good Boss and Emily the Criminal.

What do you think of Obama's taste when it comes to movies?