Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Top Gun: Maverick

Barack Obama loves Top Gun: Maverick just as much as everyone else

The former POTUS shared his list for 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

While it seems like pretty much everyone on this planet fell in love with the new Top Gun movie, Maverick, one could assume that people with more hands-on experience on the planning of top-secret operations would have opinions. But it seems like this might not be the case after all.

During the Christmas holidays, the former president Barack Obama tweeted a list of his favorite movies from 2022, with Tom Cruise's latest adventure grabbing one of the spots. Other movies the ex-POTUS really liked was The Woman King, The Good Boss and Emily the Criminal.

What do you think of Obama's taste when it comes to movies?

Top Gun: Maverick

Related texts

0
Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Mans Lindman

Tom Cruise is back as the ace pilot, and we've seen the movie and have plenty of thoughts.



Loading next content