Banner Saga publisher Versus Evil is closing its doors

Versus Evil, the indie publisher behind titles such as the Banner Saga trilogy and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, has announced that it is shutting down. The publisher was established in 2013 by former ZeniMax Online Studios marketing director Steve Escalante and has published almost 40 titles within its relatively short lifespan.

Versus Evil officially announced the news on X by stating: "Today is a sad day. After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is shutting its doors. We've loved bringing you the best indie games we could find & sharing so many happy memories with you all, our amazing community! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for everything!"

The entire team of 13 people has reportedly been laid off by parent company tinyBuild. This follows shortly after tinyBuild made the decision to shut down Hakjak Studios, which was hard at work on an Early Access game humorously titled Pigeon Simulator.