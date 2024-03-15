Bank of Dave is getting a sequel

HQ

While you likely thought that Bank of Dave was only set to be a standalone film depicting an adaptation of local Burnley hero Dave Fishwick and his good fight taking down the banking monopoly in the UK, it turns out Netflix wants to learn more about his story.

The streamer has not only ordered a sequel movie, but also already started filming it too. Bank of Dave: The Sequel/Bank of Dave 2 (the full title is still unclear) is on its way, and as for what this film will be about, Netflix has provided a short plot synopsis.

"We're back in Burnley and Dave Fishwick is fighting the good fight all over again. But this time it's the Payday Loan Companies who are looking to bring him down."

The sequel is slated to debut in 2025, and as you can see in the set image Rory Kinnear is back in the leading role.