news

Banjo-Kazooie, Limbo and Need for Speed join Xbox Game Pass

Along with Worms Rumble, Gang Beasts and a couple of other goodies.

Microsoft had one of its best shows every with the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase earlier this month. We didn't just see many very promising games, but also learned that 27 of them will launch directly on Xbox Game Pass the next couple of months and years. That doesn't mean the American company is saving all of the goodies for later.

We've now learned what the Xbox Game Pass line-up for the last week of June and the first day of July looks like, and it's definitely quite a few great games coming. Just look at this:

Not too shabby, so the only disappointing thing is that we're reminded the following games will leave the service on June 30:

