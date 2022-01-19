Banjo-Kazooie is landing on Switch on Friday

HQ

Following the announcement that Banjo-Kazooie would in fact be coming to Nintendo Switch this January, we now have the exact date when the beloved platformer will be landing on the platform.

Coming to the hybrid system as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the game will be available and playable starting from January 21 (for us in Europe, the North American release date is January 20).

While the release is only a few days away, Nintendo has shared a short clip showing off another look at the game on the system, as part of the launch date announcement. Be sure to check out the title in the trailer below.