Banjo-Kazooie developer doesn't think there's an audience for a new game

Anyone still hopeful for more Banjo-Kazooie despite years and years of nothing seemingly being in the works, should probably start putting their faith elsewhere, as even the series' developers aren't convinced that the world is really ready for a new instalment.

Speaking with VGC, when asked about a third Banjo game, composer Grant Kirkhope added: "I feel like you'd have to get a team with the humour that we had back then and that's hard to replicate," he said. "I think Rare would be open to somebody if they found the right team, but I don't feel like that team exists. Also, I'm not convinced the audience is there either."

Truly devastating to hear but probably very accurate. Fortunately, lead programmer Chris Sutherland is more interested in leaving the door open for more Banjo.

"I would hope that somebody is going to bring out something... some kind of sequel or 'next in line' game. At least before a point where I can still remember that the first one existed! But hopefully sooner."

Are you still hopeful that the future holds more Banjo-Kazooie?