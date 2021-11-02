Banjo-Kazooie composer releases remixed soundtrack

HQ

If you loved the classic Banjo-Kazooie soundtrack just as much as we did, then we have good news for you. The composer Grant Kirkhope has revisited his old masterpiece from 1998 and has now released Banjo Kazooie Re-Jiggyed with ten remixed songs like the themes from Click Clock Wood, Mumbo's Mountain and the wonderful Treasure Trove Cove.

If you want to listen to this wonderful re-take of what was already great video game music, then head over to Spotify and other popular music streaming services. Perhaps as a warm-up for the release of Banjo-Kazooie for Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which should be launched in a not too distant future.