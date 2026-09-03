Banjo-Kazooie composer says "there's a slight chance" for a new game in the series

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Even today, speculation surfaces every year that there might be a new Banjo-Kazooie in the works, but every time Microsoft wraps up an event, it becomes clear that nothing came of it this time either. But perhaps all hope isn't lost.

The series' composer, Grant Kirkhope, has previously said that the series is dead and buried, but he believes the chances have actually increased recently. In an interview with FRVR, he explains:

"I used to always say there's zero chance of another Banjo-Kazooie game, and right now I feel there's a slight chance."

He says he personally knows of three companies that have pitched a new game in the series, all of which were turned down by Rare, but if a new title were ever to be considered, he'd love to be involved again. However, he believes that "Rare would never do it because they're too busy," though we know, on the other hand, that the Spyro studio Toys For Bob is interested. Kirkhope himself also says that Day 4 Night Studios, which is currently working on Bradley the Badger (with Kirkhope himself as the composer), would be well-suited for the task.

And with that said, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed once again.