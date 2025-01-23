Banjo-Kazooie composer: "All you die hard fans would instantly hate Banjo-Kazooie 3"

HQ

Year-after-year for over two decades, people have been hoping that Rare and Microsoft would release a new Banjo-Kazooie. So far, nothing has happened, other than the admittedly entertaining Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts side-track from 2008, which was more about car construction than platforming.

However, Microsoft has spoken warmly of Banjo-Kazooie several times and shown that they have not forgotten the bear and the bird. So, will there be a new game eventually? One person not hoping for it is original composer Grant Kirkhope, who says fans would have hated the hell out of it no matter how good it turned out.

He writes via social media:

"I've said it before ... but .. I have zero hope for another Banjo game, plus all you die hard fans would instantly hate it and slag it off no matter how good it was, it never works."

Considering how extremely critical people tend to be today with vast hyperbole where everything is assumed best or worst, it's pretty easy to understand where Kirkhope is coming from.

What do you think, could a third Banjo-Kazooie receive the same love as the old titles, or would there have been frantic complaints from the start?