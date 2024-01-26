Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden's ghostly story explained in new trailer

HQ

If the developer of a video game happens to be Don't Nod, you can be certain you are in for something unique, and the upcoming Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden doesn't seem to be any different. It's basically an adventure about ghost hunters set in the early years of America's history.

In a new video, we get to learn more about the story of this adventure, which seems to be equally exciting, scary and touching. Check it out below to be well prepared for the release on February 13 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.