Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden has a photo mode

With this, you'll be able to document your adventure in the best possible way.

Having a photo mode in AAA titles has become something of a standard in recent years, with Sony in particular contributing to the development by offering it in virtually all their titles. Even smaller games usually offer a photo mode nowadays, and now another one has been confirmed.

Via X, Don't Nod announces that their upcoming supernatural action role-playing game Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden has a photo mode, something they say many gamers have requested. Thanks to this, it will be possible to take really nice pictures from the seemingly beautiful adventure, which will be released on February 13 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

