Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden gives us a new look at its settings

Take a closer look at the land where the line between the living and dead is getting ever thinner.

HQ

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden has showcased the titular land of New Eden in a short new trailer. The American colony was first settled decades before the events of the game, which take place in 1695.

It's a cold, harsh region, filled with mountains, swamps, rivers, and forests, all of which you can see in the trailer below. Also, there's a bit more detail on why New Eden is such an important part of the game's plot.

The Veil - the bridge between the living and the dead - is rather thin in this region, meaning that spirits can enter from the other side. Also, a curse is sweeping the lands of New Eden, something that we'll likely have to deal with when the game launches next February.

HQ

