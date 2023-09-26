Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden gets delayed to February

HQ

Remedy was one of the first studios to outright say they didn't want to go up against other highly anticipated games when they delayed Alan Wake 2. The Finnish studio was quickly followed by the honest souls at Pieces Interactive who pushed Alone in the Dark to 2024. Now it's time for a third game to bow out.

Don't Nod and Focus Entertainment have announced that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden has been delayed from the 7th of November 2023 to the 13th of February 2024. They claim the game is basically done, but that it wouldn't be able to shine as brightly if it released around the same time as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Super Mario RPG and everything else coming in late October and early November.

An interesting decision when it's barely been two months since we got the original date and most of the dates we've received since then are from Nintendo and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden isn't even coming to Switch. Still, most of us don't have unlimited amount of money, so it's a very understandably decision...until you realise that February at the time of writing is set to have Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Helldivers II, Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth...

