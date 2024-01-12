Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden asks what you would sacrifice for love

HQ

Back in September, Don't Nod postponed the release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden until February. And that is very soon.

Don't Nod and Focus Entertainment have recently cranked up the hype volume a lot lately with plenty of new trailers and information, and now it's time for more of this. In a new video called Love, Death & Sacrifice, we get a better understanding of the five endings the game has to offer, based on what you are willing to sacrifice for love.

Check out the trailer below to see more of this, should you save many or prioritize someone very dear to you?