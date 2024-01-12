Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden asks what you would sacrifice for love

Check out the latest trailer from Don't Nod's upcoming adventure.

HQ

Back in September, Don't Nod postponed the release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden until February. And that is very soon.

Don't Nod and Focus Entertainment have recently cranked up the hype volume a lot lately with plenty of new trailers and information, and now it's time for more of this. In a new video called Love, Death & Sacrifice, we get a better understanding of the five endings the game has to offer, based on what you are willing to sacrifice for love.

Check out the trailer below to see more of this, should you save many or prioritize someone very dear to you?

HQ
