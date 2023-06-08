Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden keeps its release date to 2023

And this time we have seen more than just human spectres to contend with.

We don't normally associate Don't Nod with titles that have action at the core of their gameplay, but that's exactly what they'll be exploring this year when they release Banishers: Ghost of New Eden.

While we got our first glimpse of the title at The Game Awards gala last year, the studio has now given us a new look at gameplay, control and transition between the two main characters (a man and his spirit-like wife), plus a choice system and a bit of combat, reminiscent in movement of how the witchers fight in The Witcher.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will arrive later this year 2023, at a date yet to be determined

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

