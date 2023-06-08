Banishers: Ghost of New Eden keeps its release date to 2023

HQ

We don't normally associate Don't Nod with titles that have action at the core of their gameplay, but that's exactly what they'll be exploring this year when they release Banishers: Ghost of New Eden.

While we got our first glimpse of the title at The Game Awards gala last year, the studio has now given us a new look at gameplay, control and transition between the two main characters (a man and his spirit-like wife), plus a choice system and a bit of combat, reminiscent in movement of how the witchers fight in The Witcher.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will arrive later this year 2023, at a date yet to be determined