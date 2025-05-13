Bangladesh's Awami League banned from elections

Dansk
The latest news on Bangladesh. We now know that Bangladesh's Election Commission has suspended the registration of the Awami League, effectively preventing the party from participating in the upcoming national elections.
This follows the interim government's decision to ban all Awami League activities due to national security threats and an ongoing war crimes investigation. The ban comes after months of deadly protests, culminating in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exile.