English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Bangladesh's Awami League banned from elections

The party, led by ousted PM Hasina, is barred from contesting upcoming elections following security concerns.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Bangladesh. We now know that Bangladesh's Election Commission has suspended the registration of the Awami League, effectively preventing the party from participating in the upcoming national elections.

This follows the interim government's decision to ban all Awami League activities due to national security threats and an ongoing war crimes investigation. The ban comes after months of deadly protests, culminating in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exile.

Bangladesh's Awami League banned from elections
Dhaka Bangladesh - August 04 2024: large protests for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government resigns Anti Quota movement Bangladesh Quota Reform Protests 2024 thousands of protesters on the street // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsBangladesh


Loading next content