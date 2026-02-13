Bangladesh Nationalist Party wins landmark parliamentary election

HQ

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has won a decisive victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary election, securing at least 185 of the 300 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, according to local television results. Party leaders said they were on course to surpass 200 seats, raising the prospect of a two-thirds majority. The vote marks the country's first national election since the 2024 uprising that ousted long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Led by prime ministerial contender Tarique Rahman, the BNP campaigned on economic reforms, anti-corruption measures, limits on time in office for prime ministers and financial support for low-income families. Jamaat-e-Islami, the BNP's main rival, conceded defeat with 56 seats and pledged to play a constructive opposition role. Voter turnout was estimated at over 60%, significantly higher than the previous election.

Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party was barred from contesting, dismissed the vote from exile in India as a "farce" and demanded its cancellation. A referendum on constitutional reforms, including proposals for a neutral caretaker government during elections and term limits for the prime minister, was held alongside the parliamentary vote, though final results were not immediately announced...