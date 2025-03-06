Bangladesh election faces uncertainty as youth party leader questions timeline

HQ

The political future of Bangladesh remains uncertain as Nahid Islam, head of the Jatiya Nagorik Party (National Citizens' Party), voiced concerns over the likelihood of holding national elections in 2025 (via Reuters).

Islam, once a key figure in the student-led protests that led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last August, pointed out that the current law and order situation and police reforms have not yet met expectations, casting doubt on the interim government's ability to ensure public safety.

While the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has suggested elections may be held by the end of 2025, Islam emphasized that a consensus on the Proclamation of the July Revolution (a proposed charter reflecting the aspirations of the people) must first be achieved.

The unrest, including violent protests and clashes between student groups, continues to challenge the stability needed for a fair election. With new political forces like the NCP emerging, the dynamics of Bangladesh's traditional political landscape are shifting. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.