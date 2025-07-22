Bangladesh Air Force test plane crashes into school, killing more than 30 people

HQ

The latest news on Bangladesh . A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet has crashed into a primary school in the town of Dhaka. The incident occurred at 13:00 local time (8:00 BST/ 9:00 CEST), when at the time of impact the building was full of students and teachers on a normal school day.

According to initial reports from BBC Bangla, more than 160 people are reported injured and 31 killed, many of them students at the school, as well as the pilot of the F-7 fighter jet. According to the Bangladesh Air Force, the plane was on a test flight when a mechanical failure caused it to crash into the densely populated Dhaka area of the country, hitting the Milestone School and College.

The testimonies and images coming from the area are overwhelming, and we have decided not to show them because of their graphic content. The students were just at the change of classes. Rescue teams are still working in the area, where around thirty ambulances have been deployed.