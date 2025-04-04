Bang & Olufsen's latest speakers come with a natural stone plinth

HQ

Bang & Olufsen is known as a very premium and classy audio brand, which is why it's not exactly a huge surprise to hear that the company has entered into a partnership with a natural stone brand. Yep, the speaker maker has joined up with the Italian stone company Antolini, all to offer up a natural stone stand for its latest line of gadgets.

The Beosound Balance Natura is getting a limited run that spans 16 speakers that each come in a variety of colours and that are matched up with a stone plinth of a similar colour. This includes plinths that are made of either quartz or even fossilised wood, and speaking about this Precioustone Collection, B&O's CEO Kristian Teär has said the following:

"Beosound Balance Natura is the embodiment of this collaboration-a seamless fusion of nature and innovation, where raw beauty meets refined sound. Together, we have transformed materials into emotion, shaping stone and sculpting sound into a singular work of art that speaks to both the senses and the soul."

The Beosound speakers aren't the only ones getting a natural stone glow-up either, as the Beovision Theatre 55" TV and the Beolab 28 speakers are also receiving Antolini Amazonite quartzite aesthetics.

