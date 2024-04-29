Bang & Olufsen relaunches classic CD player

Dansk
The Beosystem 9000c is one of the most iconic CD players ever produced, a pillar of metal and glass from the 90s that today is a coveted piece for collectors and enthusiasts. Which Bang & Olufsen has now decided to re-launch, albeit in a very limited edition.
The company has simply bought back 200 units that have undergone a complete restoration, and updated with some modern features such as support for Airplay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth 5 to name a few.
If you like it, however, it costs, and if you want to put your mitts on one of these 200 systems, the price tag is lofty, sitting at £45,000. Clearly worth every penny, or what do you say?
Are you still playing CDs today, or do you prefer vinyl?