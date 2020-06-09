Bang & Olufsen is teaming up with Xbox for high-end gaming

You're watching Advertisements

If you like good sound, chances are you are familiar with the Danish brand Bang & Olufsen that has spoiled our ears with expensive but top-notch quality audio peripherals since 1925. Today the company has tons of products in different categories, and now they are getting ready to conquer yet another area - gaming.

In a recent pressrelease, Bang & Olufsen has now announced that it's teaming up with Xbox "to cater for the high-end segment within gaming". And that is enough to make us officially interested. Vice president and head of product management at Bang & Olufsen, Christoffer Poulsen, had the following to say regarding this collaborative effort:

"The gaming industry has grown significantly over the last few years across age groups, gender and countries, and we expect this trend to continue. The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role. By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftsmanship. We see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found the ideal partner to realise that potential."

As you might have suspected as it is custom in this kind of press releases, Microsoft had something to share on the topic as well. Matt Kesselring, head of hardware partnerships at Xbox, said:

"We're excited for the launch of Xbox Series X later this year and ushering in the next generation of gaming. As we march towards release -we're excited to partner with Bang & Olufsen to bring a new premium tier of gaming audio to market for Xbox and Bang & Olufsen fans around the world that travels with you everywhere you love to play Xbox."

That's unfortunately about all we know. But we suspect that it at the very least will result in a series of stunningly beautiful gaming-headsets for Xbox Series X from Bang & Olufsen, and dare we also dream about some good in-ear solutions? How important is sound for your gaming?