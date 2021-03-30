Bang & Olufsen has revealed its first-ever wireless gaming headset

You're watching Advertisements

Danish electronics manufacturer Bang & Olufsen has just launched its first-ever wireless gaming headset. The Beoplay Portal is a stylish and lightweight headset that features low-latency surround sound and adaptive active noise cancellation. It was created within the Designed for Xbox program and it is said to work seamlessly with the Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and mobile (via Bluetooth).

The headset has a 1,200 mAh lithium-ion batter, which enables for 24 hours of continuous

playtime using Bluetooth or 12 hours when using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and Active Noise Cancellation. It also utilises Dolby Atmos for Headphones to allow for an immerse surround sound experience.

Dorte Vestergaard, Director and Head of Bang & Olufsen's On-The-Go category, said: "Our

designers and engineers have worked tirelessly to create a pair of headphones that meets

the advanced technological needs of the gaming community while also excelling during

daily use. Bang & Olufsen is thrilled to be entering the gaming market with this category redefining product."

Beoplay Portal is now available at select retailers (Bang & Olufsen, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store) in the United States and Canada for $499. Starting on April 29, the headset will also be available for sale globally via Bang & Olufsen and several select retailers.