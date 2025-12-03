The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 is a flagship product in all aspects, be it price, name (it builds on the H95), price (€1,700 and no, you didn't read that wrong), sound, and build quality. The press release was very direct:

"Beoplay H100 elevates what we have accomplished over the past ten decades and defines our future: an era where beautiful sound is built to last. It represents the true potential of what a Bang & Olufsen audio wearable can be," as explained by CEO Kristian Teär.

So do you get the promised, ultimate headphones? Well... sort of. The touchpad on the side of the earcups are made in glass and it feels really nice to touch, and honestly, it does elevate the premium feel of the product. The earcups also have a rotating edge that functions as a gigantic dial, which is very tactile and nice to use, where one controls volume and the other ANC, as standard. Oh, and they are clad in lambskin, because despite modern day views on using animal products, using a nice soft textile of some sort wasn't exclusive enough.

HQ

The headband uses magnets to hold the inner textile cushion in place, however, much to my annoyance, they come off with very little force, and that part really needs an update in my opinion, as it can easily be done with stronger magnets. And the cable is naturally done in the same, over the top way...

The review sample was in "Hourglass Sand", or as normal people would say, light grey. While I might be nit-picking here, these names are borderline pretentious, with a different version, "Sunset Apricot" making no sense, as it's a reddish peach/dark pink if anything, while an apricot is yellow & bright red. And while hourglass sand can be grey, it's often a dark grey, and I personally think of light brown when the word "sand" is used, not a very light grey, but I digress. The gold accents on the earcups, as the metal is coloured, does give a sand-like colour hue.

I do like the combination of a metal frame and a glass touchpad, along with extremely comfortable fabric, as it's just a pleasant feeling putting them on as your ears are enveloped by the soft earcups, and the clamping force is just right to ensure that the headband is pulling down very little on your head.

On the technical side, it uses 40mm titanium drivers as known from some high-end brands, and delivers "Hi-Res sound, tuned by renowned Bang & Olufsen tonmeisters". Adding to this, we're informed"we have carefully selected audio codecs for Beoplay H100 that align with our goals for exceptional sound quality," but there is a small problem with that statement, as it only supports AAC and SBC codecs... Both are low res codecs that offer you sound quality equal to the worst Spotify can offer, while hi-res audio is only possible when using a wired connection, and even then, it only does 24-bit/96Khz, despite most high-end streaming services offering 24-bit/192Khz...

I find it to be confusing and contradictory that the product page talks about hi-res audio and exceptional sound quality in a pair of headphones that are on the absurdly expensive side of a mainstream consumer product, and yet they don't support any modern hi-res standard for Bluetooth, which I guess is the use case 99% of the time. AptX Lossless would raise the sound quality literally fourfold to CD standard, and Aptx HD could elevate it to full 24-bit wireless sound, as there are other headphones in equally great design that does this, for a quarter of the same cost. Not offering actual wireless hi-res sound in 2025 when simultaneously charging over €1,500 for the product is honestly unacceptable.

The dedicated app is really nice, with a clean and smooth user interface and frequent updates. It's exactly how I like and prefer it to be done. The EQ is fine, but calling it EarSense is perhaps a bit too much marketing for my taste as it "delivers a personal and unrivalled listening experience by tailoring the sound to the wearers unique fit in real time". I'm not sure what the fit of the headphone has to do with the DSP and since it's 320kbps, it will never be "unrivalled".

The ANC is really good - despite I doubt all 10 microphones are used for it - but it's really strong and manages to block out even the most loud-mouthed people in your vicinity, but without being unpleasant like the old Parrot Zik that felt like the inside of anechoic chamber, something I really don't recommend trying despite it sounding really cool. This means that the H100 is suitable for both work and commuting environments, and despite it really not being recommended in any way, you could wear them for hours a day without any problems.

To add to the ease of use, the automatic on/off function, or rather pause/play, works really well. You quickly get used to them turning on by themselves, instead of pushing buttons like a medieval peasant. They do a bit over 30 hours of playback depending on SPL level, and the only real improvement on that part would have been Qi2 charging, which would have made them near perfect in regards to daily usage.

So, fantastic build quality, fantastic ANC, pretty good sound, but a distinct lack of HD sound support... No thanks, that is simply a deal breaker for me.