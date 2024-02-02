BandWerk's Performance Leather Case is built for the modern adventurer

HQ

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on a new iPhone 15 case from BandWerk. This one is known as the Performance Leather Case, and is built using waterproof leather with aerospace-grade aluminium and to suit the modern adventurer.

To learn more about this phone case, be sure to check out the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the case and what makes it unique.