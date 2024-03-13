Bandwerk's G2-S Strap gives your stylish accessory its own stylish accessory

HQ

Having an Apple Watch is a bit of a flex unto itself, but if you are bored of the basic strap you get with that device, Bandwerk has a solution for you. Its new G2-S Strap has a sleek, scratch resistant design, as well as a cool secret that differentiates it from other watch manufacturers.

Usually, when you have a wrist strap made up of multiple metal segments, you'll see little pins on those segments which can be pushed out to make the strap tighter. Bandwerk has instead opted to place tiny screws on the strap instead, giving you that extra security.

Check out all of our thoughts on the Bandwerk G2-S in our Quick Look below: