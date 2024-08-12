Bandai Namco's operating profit up 553% thanks to Shadow of the Erdtree

HQ

As you know, Elden Ring was a huge sales success for Bandai Namco, and so was the much-hyped expansion to the game, Shadow of the Erdtree. So far, more than five million copies of it have been sold, and this in less than two months.

Incredible figures that also increased Bandai Namco's operating profit by 554% according to the latest quarterly report. Even more impressive is that Shadow of the Erdtree was released less than a month before the end of the quarter, but still managed to make such a big impression in the report.

Elden Ring and the expansion have also proven to have incredibly long legs, and even at the time of writing, both titles are among Steam's best sellers.