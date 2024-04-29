Bandai Namco will unveil the fighter roster for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero tomorrow

HQ

If one thing was clear the day Akira Toriyama left us, it was that his work had made him eternal. Sand Land is the most recent example of this, but in the future his masterpiece, Dragon Ball, will also return to video games.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will pick up where the Budokai Tenkaichi series left off, offering epic 3D battles with Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Gohan and all our favourite characters from the manga and the various anime series we've been treated to over the years. This will be the most ambitious installment to date, which is why we're excited about the announcement Bandai Namco has prepared for us tomorrow, April 30th.

In less than 24 hours, the character trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, at 15:00 GM/16:00 CEST. We don't know if we'll experience something similar to "Everyone is here!" in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but everything points to over 120 characters with different stats and fighting styles.

So far only Super Trunks, Dyspo, Kakunsha, Master Roshi, Nappa, Burter, Toppe, Jeice, Kale Energy Burst, Hit and 100% Power Broly have been confirmed , so hopefully tomorrow's trailer will confirm many, many more.