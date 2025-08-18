Bandai Namco will announce a new Tales of Remastered tomorrow

HQ

Bandai Namco is going to follow Nintendo's lead with Kirby Air Riders and Sakurai, taking advantage of the anticipation of gamers in the hours leading up to Opening Night Live at Gamescom, the biggest video game event in the world today. The Japanese company has just previewed the announcement of a new game in the Tales of Remastered series, which will be made tomorrow, August 19 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST.

At the moment there are no further details about this new game, other than that it will be a revision of one of the previous instalments of the long-running series (such as Tales of Symphonia Remastered and Tales of Graces F Remastered), which is celebrating its 30th year as an exponent of the JRPG genre on 2025.

You can follow the presentation of the new Tales of Remastered on Bandai Namco's official YouTube channel here.