Bandai Namco unveils the lineup it will bring to Gamescom 2024

With just over a month to go until Geoff Keighley's opening night of Gamescom 2024 at Opening Night Live, many of the studios and companies that will be attending the big European gaming event in Cologne are unveiling their line-up of titles that both trade media and public attendees will be able to try out at the Koelnmesse venue.

Bandai Namco has been the last to do so, and it seems that this year the Japanese publisher is making a strong bid to leave its mark. For the first time in Europe, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the fighting title heir to the Budokai Tenkaichi series, which launches on 11 October 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S Series.

And for those looking for experiences away from fighting, there's also a great menu. Little Nightmares 3 and Unknown 9: Awakening will be previewed there. Supermassive Games' co-op adventure (either with a friend, or with the AI as a companion) doesn't yet have a release date in 2025, but we may have an answer for that at ONL. Unknown 9: Awakening will arrive before the end of the year, and will offer us Haroona's captivating journey through a mysterious dimension that overlaps with our own.

Good reasons to visit Gamescom this year, right?