Bandai Namco unveils Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers

Bandai Namco has announced a new RPG titled Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers that is going to be released for iOS and Android April 23 of this year. Here you need to collect the knights of the zodiac from the Saint Seiya universe and fight throughout the various episodes in the anime or against other players.

It will come with turn-based gameplay, where you assemble a team of six. Three will be the fighters, while the other three will be supporting characters and providing something called 'Team Effects'. Then you will have to choose one to battle it out against the opponent, and you can swap them with the other two fighters if needed.

Each of the characters has their own elements that are stronger or weaker against one another, you know, just like Pokemon. So you need to consider that when you're assembling a team. Right now Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers is open for pre-registration and there will bonuses if it reaches 300.000 registered users, one of them is Galaxy Stones which can be used to summon heroes.

Are you interested to delve into this gacha-filled game?

Thanks, Pocketgamer