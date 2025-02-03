Bandai Namco takes over distribution of Square Enix games in much of Europe, but its first move has already caused controversy

HQ

Since 1 February, Square Enix's physical format games have been distributed by Bandai Namco in Spain, the UK, Germany, Italy and the Nordic countries, where they were previously distributed by Plaion (formerly Koch Media). Until now, Bandai Namco has been responsible for Square Enix distribution only in some territories, such as France, Australia and New Zealand, but with this agreement they expand their distribution agreements significantly.

"This expansion highlights the fantastic work that Bandai Namco has done in recent years in the French and ANZ markets," commented Alberto Gonzalez Lorca, VP of Business Development and the Southern European Market at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. "Consolidating our relationship with Square Enix reaffirms us as a key distribution partner for Japanese publishers in the European market".

"Square Enix is delighted to extend this existing partnership with the highly experienced and qualified team at Bandai Namco Entertainment. We are pleased to strengthen the business potential of our physical releases in Europe together and build a successful future," said Karine Parker, Senior Director of Sales and Operations in Europe.

However, it seems that one of the first steps the company has taken has not gone down well with gamers. From now on, some of the series that were distributed on Nintendo Switch on cartridge, such as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered or Octopath Traveler (and some new releases, such as Chrono Cross) will be distributed exclusively in Code in a Box (CIAB) format. That is, an empty box, without a cartridge and with a digital download code inside. Naturally, fans of the physical format have been quick to raise their voices, although the new distributor has not issued any further response to this.

What do you think, can the change in distribution of Square Enix games in Europe be a positive thing, or is boosting the CIAB something against the physical format?