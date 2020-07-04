Bandai Namco scheduled online event Play Anime Live

You're watching Advertisements

When it comes to video games based on the most popular manga and anime series from Japan, Bandai Namco is often the right place to start your search. While the developer's various projects sometimes lack budget and quality, fans usually enjoy the adventures with their favourite anime heroes.

That being the case, the company would like to talk about this part of its business in more detail in about three weeks from now, and that's why Bandai Namco America has announced an online conference called "Play Anime Live". The presentation will take place on July 23 at 12am BST and it will be shared on the publisher's various social media channels.

Unfortunately, at the moment we don't know what specific topics are going to be covered, but we should get a look at some of the publisher's upcoming titles. There is, for example, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the Deluxe Edition of Jump Force, and the recently postponed Tales of Arise. An appearance from Scarlet Nexus would also be most conceivable and who knows, maybe we will even get a look at some new games?