Bandai Namco reveals it cancelled five games in development

Bandai Namco might be having some money problems, by the looks of things. In a recent earnings report, it was revealed that the company has cancelled at least five games that were in development.

Those games weren't listed in the report, but as IGN reports, it's very possible Blue Protocol is among them. This means that even with Tekken 8's major successes, its publisher might be struggling at the moment.

Bandai Namco still has access to tonnes of successful IPs, as proven by the fighting game's success. Hopefully, something from FromSoftware can work to boost finances at some point in the near future, too.