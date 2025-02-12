Bandai Namco resurrects Digimon adventures after more than a decade, now on PS5

Tonight's State of Play saw the return of famous franchises. Monster Hunter Wilds, the new entry in Capcom's series, unveiled its launch trailer, and Shinobi also made a comeback. But the franchise we didn't think had yet to make an appearance was Digimon. Bandai Namco has unveiled a gameplay trailer for Digimon Story Time Stranger.

At the moment we don't have a lot of details on what this return of the Digimon to the gaming world will be about, but we've already seen some fan favourites like Garurumon, Agumon, Greymon and Metalgreymon on screen. You can watch the trailer for Digimon Story Time Stranger, currently only confirmed for PS5 later this year, below.