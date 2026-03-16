Bandai Namco reportedly developing a new fighting game

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It appears Bandai Namco is working on a new fighting game. This shouldn't be too surprising to fans of the publisher or the fighting genre. Bandai Namco has worked on multiple major fighting games in the past, from Tekken to Soul Calibur, as well as plenty of anime tie-in fighters, covering hit shows like Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more.

A recent job listing caught by MP1st has fighting game fans speculating wildly, as Bandai Namco is hiring a game designer specifically for a new fighting game. Through the translated job description and responsibilities, we don't get too many details, but we do see that it'll involve 3D effects, sound effects, and stages, as well as character customisation, online lobbies, and some more expected features.

Soul Calibur fans would love for this new game to be the highly anticipated next entry in the series. We recently had a supposed tease last autumn, but that turned out to be nothing. It's possible as well this game isn't a Soul Calibur release, but another title we're not yet aware of. MP1st notes that Bandai did a lot of work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so a new Nintendo fighter could be on the way. Also, we could just see another anime fighter make its way to our screens, which shouldn't be too surprising considering Bandai's history of working with the medium.